Lifeguards Rescue Tiny Dog from the Pacific Ocean After Pet Swims Out into Water Alone

A Long Beach, Calif. dog has reunited with its owners after an eventful ocean rescue.

The Long Beach Lifeguard Association received a call on Saturday evening from a concerned citizen who noticed a small dog running loose in the Junipero parking lot of the beach, according to the Long Beach Fire Department's Facebook.

By the time lifeguards arrived, the dog, Tofu, had decided to swim out into the Pacific Ocean. In response, a lifeguard — specified as Lifeguard 7 — put on a wetsuit and quickly swam out into the sea to fetch the pup.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Long Beach Fire Department

Using his rescue board and buoy, the lifeguard caught up with Tofu and — with the help of a rescue boat — got the tiny dog onto his rescue board for a leisurely ride back to shore. Lifeguard & personally swam the canine back to the safety of the beach.

At the time of the rescue, the fire department had not yet located the dog's owner, so rescuers called Animal Control Services for help. Luckily for Tofu, the pup's owners came forward days later, and the family reunited Monday.

Long Beach Fire Department

"Our new friend Tofu is doing great," the department wrote on its Facebook page. "We had a couple of fun photos of his time with us! We are glad that he's back with his family! Although we miss him around Long Beach Lifeguard Association HQ."

Tofu is just the latest in a line of dogs recently reunited with their owners after an ordeal.

Long Beach Fire Department

A boxer/bulldog mix named Marleereunited with her family after getting lost in a severe snowstorm for 19 days in Big Bear, Calif.

Marlee finally returned to her family after a homeowner spotted the dog around the same time every day on her Ring surveillance camera.

Elsewhere, a dog in Turkey survived 22 days in the rubble left behind by the country's devastating earthquakes.

The husky, named Alex, was found after the dog's owner called Haytap, an animal rescue organization, for help after hearing the dog's barks coming from the remains of a collapsed building.