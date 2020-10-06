Lonely Sanctuary Otter Finds Love Late in Life After Keepers Create Online Dating Profile for Him

Harris the otter has found love again!

Caretakers at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Cornwall, England, helped the 10-year-old Asian short-clawed otter find a new mate through an online dating profile dubbed "Fishing for Love" after his partner, Apricot, died at age 16.

Harris was left alone for the first time in four years when Apricot died and, according to caretakers, was getting lonely and going "back to the bachelor lifestyle."

"Naturally, otters live in pairs and he's such a good partner that the team wanted him to be able to get a second chance of love. The search began to find Harris a new partner," a press release shared by the sanctuary read.

Harris' team was excited when they received photos in response to the otter's profile from a lady otter looking for love at Scarborough SEA LIFE who also recently lost her partner.

"Pumpkin, a female otter in Scarborough has very recently lost her elderly partner Eric, so the team thought they would be the perfect match," the press release added.

According to the sanctuary, introducing Asian short-clawed otters can be "nerve-racking and difficult to get right" and so in order to ensure the "best chance of a new pairing" they have to introduce the new male into a female's territory. This way, the male "more easily submits" to the female.

Because of this, Harris will be moving to Pumpkin's enclosure.

"After having recently lost her best friend Eric, Pumpkin has been extremely lonely so we are delighted that Harris will be coming to join her at SEA LIFE Scarborough and hope his arrival will provide Pumpkin with comfort and companionship," said Todd German, display curator at SEA LIFE Scarborough.

Tamara Cooper, curator at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary said that her team "couldn't be happier" that Harris will be cared for by the animal care experts at SEA LIFE.