The ZSL London Zoo's month-old Sumatran tiger cub started walking on Wednesday and is now exploring its outdoor habitat with mom Gaysha

London Zoo Tiger Cub Takes Its First Wobbly Steps Outside with a Little Encouragement from Mom

These stripes are making strides.

On Wednesday, the ZSL London Zoo's month-old Sumatran tiger cub took its first steps outside, and luckily a keeper captured the precious moment on camera.

Mom Gaysha gave birth to the baby big cat in December and kept the cub close until recently.

"The cub has so far mostly stayed tucked up with Gaysha in their cozy behind-the-scenes cubbing den, but with such lovely weather yesterday, it's clear she decided it was time for her little one to take its first steps in the outside world," Kathryn Sanders, a ZSL London Zoo tiger keeper, said in a statement.

Footage of the unnamed cub's big moment starts with Gaysha carefully carrying her baby in her mouth from their den to the heated outdoor tiger enclosure for some fresh air.

In the clip, the mom tiger sets the cub down outside and then steps away to stretch her paws. In response, the cub decides to try and keep up with Gaysha, wobblily rising to its paws and heading after mom.

Baby tiger Credit: ZSL London Zoo

Once the cub reaches Gaysha, the mom rewards her kid with a quick kiss before heading further outside with the tiny tiger following close behind.

"We were all holding our breath with excitement as the cub tottered around, using all its strength to clamber after mum — it was incredible to watch the youngster find its 'tiger feet' for the first time," Sanders added.

The zoo is looking forward to learning the sex of their new tiger cub at the baby animal's first health check, which will occur in a few weeks.