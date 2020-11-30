The animals are also preparing to greet guests again, as the zoo is set to reopen on Dec. 2 after going through England's second COVID-19 lockdown

London Zoo Meerkats Line Up to Use Little Mailbox to Send Tiny Letters to Santa

The meerkats of the ZSL London Zoo skipped over Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to go straight to the big man to get what they want for the holidays.

Keepers at the English zoo recently set up a tiny red mailbox painted with the words "Santa Mail" in the meerkat enclosure to see how the animals would react to the new element. To help get the meerkats a little more interested in sending off correspondence to Santa, the little mailbox was filled with crickets – a tasty treat for meerkats.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the video above shows, the chirping red box got the attention of several of the enclosure's residents, all of whom seemed eager to stick their hands and noses inside the box's opening.

Image zoom Credit: ZSL London Zoo

While some may think the meerkats were just angling for a buggy snack, zookeeper Luke Taylor believes they might have been sending out a few wishes too.

"All the meerkats want for Christmas is for people to visit the zoo this December," Taylor said in a statement.

Since England went into their second coronavirus lockdown, the zoo has been closed, meaning these meerkats haven't had any guests in days. Luckily, it looks like this Christmas wish has already been answered.

Image zoom Credit: ZSL London Zoo

The zoo is set to reopen again on Dec. 2, and keepers are encouraging animal lovers to book their tickets to visit now.