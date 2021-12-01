Zoo Meerkats Celebrate the Start of December by Digging into Tasty Bug-Filled Advent Calendar

The ZSL London Zoo gave their resident meerkats an advent calendar packed with crickets as a holiday gift

December is here! For some, the start of the month means the countdown to Christmas has begun.

The ZSL London Zoo treated their meerkat pack to an advent calendar to involve their animal residents in the holiday season. From the outside, the seasonal gift looks like a typical advent calendar, with 24 numbered boxes and festive red and white decorations — but the treats inside are a bit different.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Instead of being filled with the chocolates and other sweets humans love, the meerkats' advent calendar was packed with crickets, a favorite snack for the little critters.

The London Zoo's meerkats Frank, Dracula, Penelope, Meko, and Timone, didn't follow the proper advent calendar protocol when presented with the gift. Instead of opening one door on each day of December, the animals decided to open all 24 boxes at once.

Meerkats Credit: ZSL London Zoo

Meerkats Credit: ZSL London Zoo

"The meerkats had great fun starting the countdown to Christmas by foraging in their advent calendar for their favorite tasty crickets," Martin O'Sullivan, a keeper at the London Zoo, said in a statement.

"It's safe to say that patience isn't a meerkat's best quality, but who amongst us hasn't opened a door or two a little early on their advent calendar over the years?" he added.