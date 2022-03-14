Since 2010, Church Road in Richmond, near London, England, has closed during the area's toad migration season to protect amphibians hopping to ponds to breed

Road Near London Closes for Nearly a Month to Protect Migrating Toads from Getting Squished

A stretch of road in London has been closed to traffic for more than three weeks to allow toads to cross safely to ponds where they breed.

A 400-meter section of Church Road in Richmond, southwest of London, England, is blocked to motorists until the beginning of April, so local toads don't get crushed during their annual mating migration.

"Toad patrol" volunteers man the road, which meanders through a leafy stretch of Richmond Park at night, but the road remains blocked off all day.

Charity Froglife, which is responsible for recruiting "toad patrol" volunteers, says the road is one of a handful of streets wholly closed to traffic during the toad migration.

The closure began on March 7 and will remain until April 1.

"The road closure is intended to allow the toads to cross the carriageway unharmed and to eliminate the risk of accidents if drivers are distracted by the presence of these creatures in their path," reads one of the signs blocking Church Road.

The local council started closing off the Church Road during the 2010toad mating season after receiving comments from concerned citizens about the number of toads getting run over during the amphibian's annual migration.

Losing access to a road for close to a month due to hopping toads doesn't bother the locals, especially since Church Road is a quiet street with only a few houses — and the diversion in place isn't painfully long.

But an earnest sign warning drivers "road closed for migrating toads — toad patrol volunteers on the road" has not stopped passers-by from poking fun at the eco-friendly closure. A steady stream of walkers stop and take pictures with the toad road signs each day.

"I think it is fantastic," retired IT manager Robert Brown, 67, who lives in Richmond, told SWNS. "To have that amount of consideration for toads, I think it is incredible.

''I think it is very British. It is a very British thing to do," he added.