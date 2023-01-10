Logan Paul Thanks Sanctuary For Saving His Former Pet Pig After She Is Found Abandoned and Hurt

Logan Paul is at the center of a pet controversy.

The influencer-turned-wrestler's pig, Pearl, who Paul purchased in 2020, was found by The Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary with a branch in California, in a field next to an already deceased pig, according to the nonprofit.

In a Jan. 9 TikTok detailing Pearl's recovery story, The Gentle Barn said they recently received a call about a pig abandoned in a field. When rescuers responded, they found a seriously injured animal.

"She came to us with tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed. She's clearly been through so much trauma that we can't begin to imagine, but she's now safe with us at The Gentle Barn. From what we've been told, it's believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer," the sanctuary captioned the TikTok of Pearl.

"People often buy 'mini pigs' or 'teacup pigs' for clout online, believing they will stay small," The Gentle Barn added in the caption. "When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they're sadly discarded."

Commenters on TikTok were quick to allege that the pig in the video was Paul's after finding a picture the influencer tweeted of himself with a fully grown Pearl in February 2020. "I bought Pearl over a year ago. I was told she was a mini pig…she's not."

"All pigs grow big, and if you are taking in a pig, you have to be aware of all of their needs and develop a plan of action for them as they grow," The Gentle Barn said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Choosing to bring any animal into your family is making a lifelong commitment to them and it's vital to do the research on all of their possible needs, including how long they could live, nutrition requirements, appropriate housing, and more."

In an email to The Gentle Barn obtained by TMZ, Paul admits he used to own the pig The Gentle Barn is now caring for and would "love to send a token of [his] gratitude" to the organization. He says the pig lived "very happily" in his Encino home for two years and was "treated like the princess she is," with regular baths, healthy meals, and her own pen.

However, Paul shares in the email that he could not take Pearl with him when he moved to Puerto Rico in April 2020, so he "rehomed" her to a horse ranch in Santa Clarita. According to Paul's email, the pig lived there for ten months until the homeowner moved. After the move, Pearl was allegedly sent to a farmer across the street.

Paul also tweeted about Pearl after The Gentle Barn's TikTok about the pig amassed over 557,000 views.

"Pearl was rehomed to an amazing Ranch that I visited in Santa Clarita when I moved to Puerto Rico. I was unable to bring her to the island. She lived there happily for 10 months before the owner sold the Ranch. She was rehomed w/o my knowledge to the Farmer across the street," Paul shared in the first of three Jan. 10 tweets about his relationship with Pearl and how it ended.

"As far as I know, the Farmer called the Gentle Barn to pick her up, & denies there was a second pig — Pearl was transferred alone. This is an incredibly heartbreaking situation, I had Pearl for 2 years," Paul wrote in his second tweet about Pearl before adding in a final tweet about the pig, "I'm beyond thankful to the @TheGentleBarn for taking her in & will do whatever I need to aid in Pearl's care."

Paul did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE from The Gentle Barn about Pearl, the sanctuary acknowledged receipt of Paul's email.

"The Gentle Barn has now received an email from Youtuber Logan Paul thanking us for taking in Pearl the pig. Pearl is getting the best care at our animal sanctuary. Here are some of the things we have done and are doing to help her thrive: We got her examined by a veterinarian, checked her teeth, did extensive hoof trims as they were grossly overgrown, got her spayed, and while doing so discovered and healed a potentially life-threatening infection. We're feeding her organic fruits, veggies, and grains to get her healthy and full of energy, and giving her sound therapy. We have been slowly introducing her to our potbelly pig family, and Pearl has now been fully accepted. Pearl and her new potbelly pig family are now exploring together during the day and sleeping together at night," The Gentle Barn shared in its statement.

"We will continue to feed her fresh, nutritious foods. She will get regular hoof trims and vet checkups. We are spending extra time with her each day to let her fully feel comfortable with us and allow her to erase her past trauma and sadness," the sanctuary added.

Those interested in supporting Pearl and visiting the rescue pig can learn more at The Gentle Barn's website.