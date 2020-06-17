YouTuber Logan Paul Buys Girlfriend Josie Canseco a Horse: 'She Said She Wanted' One

Logan Paul went all-out with his new gift for girlfriend Josie Canseco.

Paul, 25, documented in his latest YouTube video, "I Bought My Girlfriend A Horse," how he managed to surprise Canseco, 23, with a horse after they got into "a little fight."

In the video, which he shared on Monday, Paul takes his model girlfriend horseback riding, which he claims is her "favorite activity in the world."

However, the famous YouTuber has a trick up his sleeve: he purchased two horses, one for Canseco and one for himself, beforehand.

"What she doesn't know is we actually already visited these same horses last week, took them for a test ride, and really, really liked them," Paul says in a voiceover. "So I decided to buy both of them, one of her, one for me."

After the couple horseback ride together, Paul breaks the news to Canseco that they're each going home with a horse, much to her shock.

"100% yours. Even if we break up, you can keep them," Paul tells an astonished Canseco, who hugs and kisses her boyfriend to thank him.

On Tuesday, Paul shared an Instagram photo of Canseco giving him a kiss on the cheek as they stood beside their two horses. "She said she wanted a horse," the YouTuber wrote.

Canseco shared her own post of the couple locking lips next to the horses, captioning it, "I’m the luckiest girl in the world🥺."

Paul confirmed he was dating Canseco after months of speculation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month.

"It's just me, the bird, a couple of homies and a girl," Paul said when asked who he is isolating with amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, before confirming that the "girl" he was referring to was indeed Canseco.

Paul also shared how he and the model, who is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, met.

"It was as a crossing of L.A. circles," he explained. "She's over here and I'm over there and we crossed circles one night … It's f—ing serious. It's pretty serious."

Image zoom Snorlax/Marksman / MEGA

Paul and Canseco were first spotted together in early January, holding hands while going for a stroll around the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California.

Later that month, they were photographed wearing matching outfits while in Miami to support Logan's brother, Jake, 23, for his boxing debut against fellow social media star AnEsonGib.