Kahle Boutte cares for and dresses the fashionable llamas of Prairie Patch Farm's TikTok page, which has over 76,000 followers

Laidback Llamas Dress in Pop Culture Costumes to 'Spread More Joy' on TikTok and Beyond

The laidback llama pack at Prairie Patch Farm has become famous on TikTok for playing dress-up.

"I love the joy that it brings people," says their owner, Kahle Boutte, 37. "That's truly why we do it — to bring more happiness and hope and joy."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The costumed llamas have 1.5 Million likes and 76.3K on Tik Tok (@prairiepatchfarm), where the farm animals often flaunt outfits inspired by Prince, Disney princesses, holidays, and more.

"The shock and awe and joy that it brings to people is really what fuels me," Boutte tells PEOPLE of what inspires her to craft her llamas' costumes. "What can we come up with next to put some more positivity out there and to make people smile?"

On social media, the llamas have recreated looks from Labyrinth, Napoleon Dynamite, the Spice Girls, David Bowie, and Encanto.

Llamas in Costume Credit: Prairie Patch Farm

"People have been dressing llamas for thousands of years," Boutte adds. "The costumes just kind of became a thing. Something really quirky and funny that we get to do with them."

One Prairie Patch Farm llama, Earl, loves it the most.

"Earl is just the most easy-going llama, he will let us put anything on him," his owner says. "He likes it. He knows when it's dress-up time, and he's like, 'All right, I'm here for it.' "

Llamas in Costume Credit: Prairie Patch Farm

Prairie Patch Farm is a 50-acre nature preserve in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and has been in Boutte's family since the 1980s. Boutte and her husband Andy bought the farm about four and a half years ago when Boutte's uncle passed away.

After buying the farm, Boutte saw the opportunity to make her childhood dream of owning pet llamas come true and adopted two llamas three years ago.

"Llamas have been my favorite animal for as long as I can remember when I was a kid, and I said, 'If I could ever have llamas one day, I would get them,'" Boutte tells PEOPLE.

Llamas in Costume Credit: Prairie Patch Farm

After adopting the first two llamas, Boutte started making llama-corn (the adorable combo of a llama and a unicorn) costumes. This interest in animal fashion grew into an annual Llama-ween celebration, where Boutte dresses her llama herd in an elaborate group costume. The first year she dressed them as mummies and pirates. This past year, she did Llamas of Oz — dressing the herd as Wizard of Oz characters.

Boutte, a former music therapist, takes the costumed llamas to nursing homes and schools "to spread more joy and love to our community."

Llamas in Costume Credit: Prairie Patch Farm

"We need it now more than ever," she adds.

Prairie Patch Farm offers opportunities to meet the llamas on the property, too, with llama yoga classes and llama hikes on the nature preserve.