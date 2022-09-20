Lizard Filmed Breathing Underwater with 'Secret Scuba System' for the First Time — Watch

Super/Natural, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, captured the impressive lizard moment for the new nature show

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 05:01 PM
Lizard breathing underwater caught on film
Photo: Robin Cox/National Geographic for Disney+

Tom Cruise does his own stunts, and so does this lizard.

While filming for the National Geographic series Super/Natural, the new show's crew captured a life-saving lizard behavior on film for the first time.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Super/Natural — a nature docuseries narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and premiering on Disney+ Sept. 21 — that includes this never-before-seen moment.

In the video below, a hungry motmot bird spies a lizard sitting out in the open ready to be snatched. The lizard runs from the bird until reaching a body of water. Cumberbatch, 46, notes in the clip that it seems "there is nowhere left to run" for the reptile — but he's wrong.

The lizard dives into the water and sinks to the bottom to rest on the rock while the motmot bird watches. The colorful flier tries to wait out the lizard, but the bird is no match for the lizard's "unbelievable escape strategy, so recently discovered it's never been filmed before now."

According to Cumberbatch's narration, while the lizard is submerged in the water, tiny bubbles trapped between the reptile's scales join up and drift towards the lizard's head. This collection of bubbles acts as a "secret scuba system" for the lizard, allowing the creature to breathe underwater and stay submerged for more than 18 minutes.

In the clip, this newly documented trick saves the lizard's life because, after waiting for the lizard to reappear for several minutes, the motmot bird decides to move on without a meal.

This lizard's impressive stunt is just one of many mesmerizing moments captured for Super/Natural — produced by director James Cameron. The new series utilizes the latest filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers of the world's animals, inviting viewers to learn how many creatures can see, hear and move in ways beyond human capability.

Animal lovers can watch all the wonderous things the Earth's creatures can do by tuning into Super/Natural; the Disney+ original series from National Geographic starts streaming on Sept. 21 only on Disney+.

Related Articles
OKC Zoo okapi mom, Kayin, and her male calf
Endangered Okapi Born to First-Time Mom at Oklahoma City Zoo: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Kylie Jenner at Disney
Kylie Jenner Takes Her Daughter and Nieces to Disneyland, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Fritz - baby hippo
Fritz the Baby Hippo Explores His Outdoor Enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo for the First Time
celeb foodies Dan Levy
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Loggerhead sea turtle on a sandy beach returning to the sea after nesting.
Sea Turtle Nest Discovered on Mississippi Beach for the First Time Since 2018: 'A Good Sign'
Athena Calderone Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Crate & Barrel x Athena Calderone, Soho House-Inspired Paint, Plus More New Home Products
'90s TV Movie Yearbook
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
hugh-hefner-1
'Secrets of Playboy' : Breaking Down the A&E Docuseries' Biggest Bombshells About Hugh Hefner's Empire