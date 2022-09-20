Lifestyle Pets Lizard Filmed Breathing Underwater with 'Secret Scuba System' for the First Time — Watch Super/Natural, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, captured the impressive lizard moment for the new nature show By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 05:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Robin Cox/National Geographic for Disney+ Tom Cruise does his own stunts, and so does this lizard. While filming for the National Geographic series Super/Natural, the new show's crew captured a life-saving lizard behavior on film for the first time. PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Super/Natural — a nature docuseries narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and premiering on Disney+ Sept. 21 — that includes this never-before-seen moment. In the video below, a hungry motmot bird spies a lizard sitting out in the open ready to be snatched. The lizard runs from the bird until reaching a body of water. Cumberbatch, 46, notes in the clip that it seems "there is nowhere left to run" for the reptile — but he's wrong. Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep The lizard dives into the water and sinks to the bottom to rest on the rock while the motmot bird watches. The colorful flier tries to wait out the lizard, but the bird is no match for the lizard's "unbelievable escape strategy, so recently discovered it's never been filmed before now." According to Cumberbatch's narration, while the lizard is submerged in the water, tiny bubbles trapped between the reptile's scales join up and drift towards the lizard's head. This collection of bubbles acts as a "secret scuba system" for the lizard, allowing the creature to breathe underwater and stay submerged for more than 18 minutes. Calif. Zoo Penguin Gets Custom Boots After Struggling with Chronic Condition Called Bumblefoot In the clip, this newly documented trick saves the lizard's life because, after waiting for the lizard to reappear for several minutes, the motmot bird decides to move on without a meal. This lizard's impressive stunt is just one of many mesmerizing moments captured for Super/Natural — produced by director James Cameron. The new series utilizes the latest filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers of the world's animals, inviting viewers to learn how many creatures can see, hear and move in ways beyond human capability. Animal lovers can watch all the wonderous things the Earth's creatures can do by tuning into Super/Natural; the Disney+ original series from National Geographic starts streaming on Sept. 21 only on Disney+.