This Self-Cleaning Litter Box Is Over 50% Off Until Prime Day Ends Tonight

As we continue to shop discounts on day two of Amazon Prime Day, the deals keep rolling in. Pet owners have seen some major savings on food, supplies, safety tools, grooming devices, toys, and so much more. And if you're a cat owner looking to keep your home fresh and clean as your pet relieves themselves, there are plenty of deals on litter boxes still happening right now. One in particular that caught our attention is a huge markdown on this LitterMaid Self-Cleaning Litter Box.
It's currently going for more than 50 percent off its original price of $141 thanks to a 17 percent discount plus the addition of an on-site coupon customers can apply at checkout. This brings the handy pet device down to just $69 - not to mention, Prime members get free shipping.
Because it's self cleaning, it saves a bunch of time for cat owners. There's no manual scooping involved thanks to the automatic rake that removes waste directly from the litter box. Shoppers say it's easy to use, too. There are three simple steps: fill the center of the litter box with your preferred type of littler, load the receptacle and carbon filter into their designated sides, and leave it to work its magic for up to seven days. After a week is up, you'll want to replace the receptacle and carbon filter, and add fresh litter to the box.
Along with an on and off mode, there's a "clean" setting that triggers the rake to begin moving waste into the receptacle (in other words, "scooping" the dirty litter) on its own. You can opt for an automatic clean setting, or turn off the automatic feature and manually press the cleaning button when you'd like to start the rake instead. The box also has motion sensors that detect when something is inside, so the self-cleaning function won't start with your pet in there.
Thanks to the high walls surrounding the litter box, cat owners don't have to worry about particles being scattered around their homes after their pet rummages throughout. It's important to keep in mind that the box is designed for a single cat up to 15 pounds, so cat families can't hop in and use it at once.
Buy It! LitterMaid Self Cleaning Litter Box, $68.58 with coupon (orig. $140.99); amazon.com
The packaging includes nine pounds of corn cob litter, a removable automatic rake, a scoop and rake cleaner, and a waste receptacle with carbon filters. The carbon filters and corn cob litter are designed to neutralize harsh odors to help reduce the scent.
More than 1,700 Amazon shoppers gave the device a five-star rating. "I cannot express just how wonderful it is to not have to scoop and scrape every single day and still not get everything," one shared. "My laundry room no longer stinks, litter isn't tracking everywhere, and my cat is happy to have a clean litter box every time he needs to use it."
Some users reported that the litter box isn't very easy to clean if you have a cat who urinates in corners, but others say it all depends on the type of litter used. "Any brand of non-clumping silica and/or clumping plant-based litters work very well," wrote one person.
Shop the LitterMaid Self-Cleaning Litter Box for more than 50 percent off until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT when Amazon Prime Day comes to an end.
