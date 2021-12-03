Lisa Vanderpump announced her golden retriever, Rumpy, died after the reality star returned from a trip to London, writing: "He waited for us"

Lisa Vanderpump's Dog Rumpy Has Died of Cancer: 'We Will Always Love Him'

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the death of her beloved dog Rumpy.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 61, shared the sad news on Instagram Thursday with a carousel of sentimental photos of Rumpy.

In the first snap, Vanderump smiles at the camera as she kneels to pose with the pooch. The second photo shows Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, sweetly holding and kissing the golden retriever. A solo photo of Rumpy is shown in the third snap.

Vanderpump said in the caption that Rumpy "passed away from cancer" just after she arrived home from London. "He waited for us," she added. "We will always love him 💔"

In September, Vanderpump lost her other sweet golden retriever, Avery. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum adopted Avery, who she called "Rumpy's love," at 4 years old.

Just before Avery died, Vanderpump opened up about health issues both dogs suffered.

"It's been a little overwhelming as my two retrievers are both sick, Avery is 13 now and struggling Rumpy is 9, cancer," she tweeted. She added that two of her rescue dogs, Binky and Puffy, were "doing fine."

Vanderpump also mourned the death of her dog Giggy last December. "We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too," Vanderpump wrote on Instagram with a series of cute photos of Giggy.

She saluted him as the reason she and Ken "started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible."

"He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful," Vanderpump added. "Giggy's legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you. - Ken & Lisa"

Vanderpump told PEOPLE in 2019 that she hoped The Vanderpump Dog Foundation "will be my legacy."

"It's been a slow gradual awareness, but thanks to the vehicle of a reality show, and Bravo so kindly gave us the airtime, it's been wonderful," she continued. At the time, the foundation had saved 1,300 dogs since it launched in 2016.

"To have success, that excited me," the restaurateur said, adding that her involvement in pushing Congress to pass the PACT Act, which makes animal torture a federal crime; and advocation for a House resolution urging nations to prohibit trade in dog and cat meat "excites me even more."

