Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Beloved Miniature Horse Died Unexpectedly: 'Such Sadness'

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the death of her beloved miniature horse, Rosé.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 61, posted on Twitter Saturday that the horse had died in the night.

"Such sadness today at Villa Rosa… Our little horse Rosè passed away unexpectedly last night. A frantic dash to hospital after she collapsed," Vanderpump wrote, adding "Diamonds is crying for her…us too."

She shared another photo of the horse on Twitter, saying, "Here she was having a bath."

Vanderpump retweeted well-wishes from fans, who have reminisced about the special place Rosé had in the family's home. In 2015 on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump gave the mini horses to her husband, Ken Todd, as a gift.

The most recent post on the reality star's Instagram also features the horses in an advertisement for Nationwide Pet's 24/7 pet hotline. Vanderpump says in the video, "So, you all know how much I love my fur babies," as she feeds and pets Rosé and Diamond.

It has been a time of mourning for Vanderpump, as she lost one of her pups, a golden retriever named Rumpy, to cancer in December last year. Her other golden retriever, Avery, died only a few months earlier, in September. And in 2020, Vanderpump also mourned the death of her dog, Giggy.

"We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too," Vanderpump wrote on Instagram with a series of cute photos of Giggy.

She saluted him as the reason she and Ken "started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible."

Vanderpump told PEOPLE in 2019 that she hoped The Vanderpump Dog Foundation "will be my legacy."

"It's been a slow gradual awareness, but thanks to the vehicle of a reality show, and Bravo so kindly gave us the airtime, it's been wonderful," she continued. At the time, the foundation had saved 1,300 dogs since it launched in 2016.

"To have success, that excited me," the restaurateur said. Vanderpump added that her involvement in pushing Congress to pass the PACT Act, which makes animal torture a federal crime, and advocation for a House resolution urging nations to prohibit trade in dog and cat meat "excites me even more."

"I never thought I'd be speaking in Congress. So I really don't know what's around the corner," she concluded.