Lisa Vanderpump Celebrates Resolution to Ban Cat and Dog Meat Sales: 'A Truly Amazing Day'

For years, animal lovers like Lisa Vanderpump and animal welfare organizations like Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) have been working to end the dog and cat meat sales that keep the dog meat farms in South Korea and China’s Yulin Dog Meat Festival operational. Wednesday was a big step toward that goal.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House passed Dog and Cat Meat Trade Prohibition Act, H.R. 6720. According to HSUS, this decision means it is “illegal to knowingly slaughter, ship, transport, move, deliver, receive, possess, purchase, sell or donate a dog or cat or his or her parts for human consumption, and authorizes a fine of up to $5,000 for each violation” in the United States. The bill was introduced by Reps. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Along with the passing of H.R. 6720, the house also adopted a resolution, H. Res. 401, that urges all other nations to follow a similar course of action.

Vanderpump was among the numerous animal lovers celebrating these decisions. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a video of herself receiving the news live on Instagram.

“It has been a truly amazing day! H.Res.401, the resolution we have been working on for years urging all nations to outlaw the dog and cat meat trade, passed on the House floor!! It has been a long journey but we never gave up! I am inspired now more than ever to keep moving forward in the fight to end the dog and cat meat trade,” Vanderpump wrote in the post.

She also added that the fight to protect out “beloved companions” isn’t over, and urged everyone to continue working toward a safer world for all animals.