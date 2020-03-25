Lisa Marie Presley and Her Twin Daughters Are Fostering Puppies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom Lisa Marie Presley with her twins and their new puppy Lisa Marie Presley/Instagram

Lisa Marie Presley is expanding her social distancing crew.

On Monday, the musician and daughter of the late Elvis Presley shared to Instagram that she’s fostering shelter puppies with her 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We’ve been fostering pups from a shelter. Exhausting but so rewarding 👍🐶 be well❤️” Presley, 52, captioned two Instagram photos, the first of which shows her and her daughters adoringly looking down at one of their foster puppies. The second shows Harper and Finley sitting in a play pen and petting two puppies in a dog bed.

Other celebrities are doing their part to make sure shelter animals have a loving home during the coronavirus pandemic, including Selena Gomez, who introduced her new foster puppy Daisy during an Instagram Live on Tuesday.

Shelters across the country are encouraging animal lovers to foster a pet during the coronavirus pandemic, citing the choice as a way to help rescues and pets — along with your own mental health — during this difficult time.

“Animal shelters across the country are having to deal with an increase of dogs and cats in need of homes because fewer people are visiting shelters right now, and in some cases, shelters are having to temporarily close to the public,” Julie Castle, the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, told PEOPLE. “Some animal shelters are already seeing an increase in intake, and many are bracing themselves for the possibility of fewer adoptions and fewer foster homes, and are concerned about limited space.”

“It’s not only safe to keep pets in the home, but also beneficial, as they can serve as a source of comfort during a crisis,” Castle added. “The companionship of pets has been shown to reduce stress and lower anxiety, helping people to feel calmer and more secure when the news from the outside world is distressing.”

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19, and science has shown time and time again that adding an animal to your life makes you happier and healthier.

Presley’s Instagram about her family’s foster pups is the first she has posted since June, when she shared a photo of herself with all four of her kids: Finley, Harper and their older siblings, Riley Keough, 30, and Benjamin Keough, 27.

“Mama Lion with cubs ❤️🖤💚💙🦁🥰,” Presley captioned the photo, which appeared to be from a get-together at the end of May in celebration of Riley’s 30th birthday.

