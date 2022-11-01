5 Lions Escape Their Enclosure at Australia's Famed Taronga Zoo Prompting Emergency Lockdown

Taronga Zoo, a zoo in Sydney, Australia, was put into lockdown on Tuesday morning after five lions were found outside their enclosure.

Following the emergency situation, the zoo issued a code one — the zoo's code for an emergency situation involving a dangerous animal — and a police operation began.

The zoo held a press conference shortly after the incident and confirmed that all animals are now safe in their enclosure and there were no injuries to guests or staff.

Taronga Zoo representative Simon Duff said during a press release according to Australia's ABC, "that it was less than 10 minutes between the lions exiting their main exhibit and the full emergency response."

Duff said that four of the lions "calmly made their way back their exhibits and dens" and one lion cub was safely tranquilized.

When the incident began, the lions were observed in a small area "adjacent to the main lion exhibit where a six-foot fence separated them from the rest of the zoo."

While the zoo is unaware of what caused the incident, Duff said that it will remain open and that a full review is now underway.

"I am very proud of and I want to thank all the staff and our guests that were on sight this morning, who acted calmly and ensured the successful outcome," Duff said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to its website, Taronga Zoo is home to seven lions, including five cubs and two adults.