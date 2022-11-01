Lifestyle Pets 5 Lions Escape Their Enclosure at Australia's Famed Taronga Zoo Prompting Emergency Lockdown The lions were observed in a small area "adjacent to the main lion exhibit where a six-foot fence separated them from the rest of the zoo" By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 09:12 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Lions at Taronga Zoo in 2021. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Taronga Zoo, a zoo in Sydney, Australia, was put into lockdown on Tuesday morning after five lions were found outside their enclosure. Following the emergency situation, the zoo issued a code one — the zoo's code for an emergency situation involving a dangerous animal — and a police operation began. The zoo held a press conference shortly after the incident and confirmed that all animals are now safe in their enclosure and there were no injuries to guests or staff. Two 'Extremely Important' Critically Endangered Amur Leopard Cubs Born at Saint Louis Zoo Taronga Zoo representative Simon Duff said during a press release according to Australia's ABC, "that it was less than 10 minutes between the lions exiting their main exhibit and the full emergency response." Duff said that four of the lions "calmly made their way back their exhibits and dens" and one lion cub was safely tranquilized. When the incident began, the lions were observed in a small area "adjacent to the main lion exhibit where a six-foot fence separated them from the rest of the zoo." While the zoo is unaware of what caused the incident, Duff said that it will remain open and that a full review is now underway. "I am very proud of and I want to thank all the staff and our guests that were on sight this morning, who acted calmly and ensured the successful outcome," Duff said. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. According to its website, Taronga Zoo is home to seven lions, including five cubs and two adults.