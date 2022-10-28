Lifestyle Pets Lions and Tigers Saved from Circus Prepare for Halloween By Feasting on Catnip-Filled Pumpkins Many of the lions and tigers living at the Animal Defenders International Wildlife Sanctuary in South Africa were rescued from illegal circuses around the world By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 04:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Animal Defenders International Halloween arrived early at the Animal Defenders International Wildlife Sanctuary in South Africa. The 455-acre sanctuary is home to dozens of animals rescued by Animal Defenders International (ADI), including a group of tigers and lions saved from illegal circuses. Before arriving at the sanctuary, the big cats lived in cages without proper care as part of illegal circuses in Peru, Colombia, and Guatemala. Now, the animals enjoy large enclosures — designed to replicate life in the wild — at the sanctuary, where there is room to roam, explore, and celebrate. On Oct. 27, ADI shared that the former circus cats started celebrating Halloween at the sanctuary this week with tasty treats. For the festivities, the lions' and tigers' caretakers gave the animals carved pumpkins stuffed with catnip. Smithsonian's National Zoo Welcomes Two Newborn Cheetah Cubs Based on photos from the jack-o'-lantern delivery, the big cats were in the Halloween spirit. Shots of the animals show the tigers and lions rubbing, biting, and sniffing the gourds, much like how a house cat treats a catnip mouse. Animal Defenders International The pumpkins are part of the enrichment program set up at the ADI sanctuary to keep animals active, curious, and content. The former circus animals enjoy catnip bags, tires, hay bales, and giant play balls throughout the year. Halloween Cat Decorations Freeze Labrador Dog Spooked by Felines in His Tracks Animal Defenders International "These animals suffered a lifetime of cruelty and deprivation in the circus, so it is a special joy to see them having fun and living life to the full in their forever home at the ADI Wildlife Sanctuary in South Africa – Happy Halloween!" Jan Creamer, president of ADI, said in a statement. To learn more about ADI's work and support its mission to save wild animals from cruelty worldwide, visit the organization's website.