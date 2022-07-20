The Birmingham Zoo introduced male lion Josh to Akili, hoping the animals would become companions following the death of the lioness' former partner

Akili the Lioness Killed by Male Lion During the Animals' Introduction at Birmingham Zoo

Staff members at the Birmingham Zoo are mourning the loss of their African lioness Akili.

In a statement on Facebook, the Alabama zoo explained that Akili was "fatally injured on Monday afternoon, July 18th, during introductions to male lion Josh."

"Animal introductions are always risky because wild animals can be unpredictable and we cannot control their interactions," Hollie Colahan, the zoo's deputy director and the coordinator of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Lion Species Survival Plan (SSP), stated in the social media post.

Josh was introduced to Akili after her mating partner, African lion Kwanza, died in 2021. While Akili was born in 2005 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado, she was moved to the Birmingham Zoo in 2007 to live with Kwanza, and in 2011 they had five cubs.

Following Kwanza's death, the zoo worked with the Lion SSP to find a new male companion for Akili. The SSP chose Josh as a potentially suitable companion, and in April, the lion moved to the Alabama zoo. After Josh's arrival, the Birmingham Zoo team began a careful introduction process between Akili and Josh to help the lions become comfortable around one another. On July 18, the lions met face-to-face.

Birmingham Zoo is mourning the passing of beloved African lioness Akili Credit: Scott K., Zoological Manager of Predators/The Birmingham Zoo

"Unfortunately, Akili sustained serious injuries within the first few minutes of the meeting and despite immediate intervention by the Animal Care and Animal Health teams, she succumbed to her injuries and died Monday afternoon," Colahan shared.

"The loss of an animal is always sad, but when it is sudden and unexpected, that makes it particularly difficult," added Chris Pfefferkorn, the Birmingham Zoo's president and CEO.