Alpha Lioness at Disney's Animal Kingdom Gets Emergency Treatment After Keeper Spots Lump

Kinsey dramatic visit to the treatment center is featured on the upcoming episode of Disney +'s Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom

It's not all adorable animals and magical fun on the new Disney + show Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, narrated by Josh Gad, there is plenty of drama too.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Friday's new episode from the series, which goes behind the scenes of the Walt Disney World park to introduce viewers to the Animal Kingdom's over 5,000 residents and the humans who care for them. In the clip, alpha lioness Kinsey is rushed to the park's treatment center (not an easy task) after a keeper spots a worrisome lump by the beloved lion's arm. Luckily, x-rays reveal that the lion's lump is something like the big cat version of tennis elbow, not cancer, like Kinsey's caretakers feared. The relief felt by the park's staff is palpable.

In this new episode, available on Disney + starting Friday, Oct.2, viewers can also expect to catch a special gorilla birthday celebration — complete with a fairytale cake, a pregnant spotted eagle ray getting her check-up, and the arrival of two colorful macaws.