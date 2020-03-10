Huge Lion Spotted in Spanish Town Turns Out to Be Large Dog with a Strange Haircut

Police scanned the large animal for a microchip and discovered its real identity

By Kelli Bender
March 10, 2020 02:31 PM

Several residents of Molina de Segura, Spain, were recently on high alert after spotting a strange creature stalking around the gardens of local homes.

According to WHDH, the police department in the town received several calls about lion sightings in the area. Officers were able to track down the animal and corral it.

Once the creature trodding around the neighborhood was safely contained, the police scanned the animal for a microchip, according to a tweet from the department.

The scan revealed that the “lion” was actually a large dog groomed to look like a lion. The pooch’s fur was cut to look like the canine had a large, bushy mane and a puffed tail, just like the big cat.

The scan also showed that the dog belonged to a nearby resident, so the police returned the animal to its owner.

