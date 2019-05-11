Incredible and Touching Photographs Show a Lion Receiving Treatment for Skin Cancer in Africa

A South African lion named Chaos is in the middle of the biggest fights of his life and his careers are doing all they can to make sure he wins the battle.

Chaos, who is the first lion to call the Lory Park Zoo home, underwent his first round of radiation for skin cancer on his nose at Muelmed Mediclinic in Arcadia on Tuesday, local outlet Pretoria East Rekord reported.

In the incredible photos taken of the session, the sedated animal can be seen lying on a gurney with his eyes, nose and mouth covered with white bandages.

Just above him is a machine used to aim high-energy rays.

The 16-year-old lion was diagnosed with the disease back in April, zoo manager Kara Heynis told the Rekord.

“After much deliberation, we decided to move ahead with the radiation treatment,” Heynis explained to the Rekord.

“Chaos was treated in Pretoria for his first session and will receive three more treatments,” she said.

The session proved to be pretty seamless as it only took five minutes for the radiation, the outlet reported.

Heynis told the Rekord that Muelmed provides excellent animal care and works closely with Onderstepoort Veterinary Clinic in Pretoria.

The ailing lion is loved by all of the employees at the zoo, Heynis told the outlet.

“He’s like our child. Chaos is a big teddy bear full of love!”

Heynis also spoke to News24 following Chaos’ session, explaining the animal is doing well.

“He is a bit drowsy but he is doing well.”

According to News24, Chaos was treated by a team of five radiation therapists and one radiation oncologist.

Being that the facility is a private hospital with human patients, extra precautions were taken to not put anyone in danger.

“There were no other human patients around while he was treated and he came into the hospital through a back door,” Radiation Specialist Hanri Reynolds told News24.

Chaos will continue his treatment next week.