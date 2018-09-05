Lion Hops Into Safari Car for a Quick 'Cuddle' Weeks After Lion Mauling at the Same Park

A lion at Crimea’s Taigan Safari Park decided he was a lap cat and clambered into a tour vehicle to “cuddle” and “kiss” a group of tourists, as the shocking footage above shows.

According to news.com.au, this both scary and sweet big cat encounter comes just weeks after a different lion that lives at the park mauled a guest.

Olga Solomina, the woman attacked eight weeks ago by Vitya the lion, told The Sun that the animal bit her arm and dragged her like a puppet. Solomina survived the incident, but even this scary encounter hasn’t stopped the park’s owner Oleg Zubkov from allowing guests to get close to furry predators.

The owner told The Sun that his guests are safe as long as they follow his direction, which he claims Solomina did not.

This most recent closeup encounter shows what kind of experiences Zubkov allows at his park. In the video, you can see the owner driving the vehicle, allowing the 2-year-old lion (named Filya) into the car and even giving the big cat a pat on the head.

Filya then proceeds to make his way to the back of the small safari car to offer its occupants nuzzles and licks.