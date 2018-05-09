Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn Is Here to Pick the Top Dog Mom of the Year!

This mother’s day, three pups are putting their noses to the test and are sniffing out who is the Best Dog Mom in the country. Lucy, Bear, and Leo, the furry pooches of Olympic gold medalist ski racer Lindsey Vonn, will judge Wag!’s national competition for the Top Dog Mom of the Year. The winner will be announced on Mother’s Day.

The Vonns partnered with Wag!, a dog walking and dog care app, to find the greatest dog parents out there.

“This Mother’s Day, we want to recognize great dog moms for their hard work. As a mom of three humans and two dogs, I know exactly how appreciated a moment of peace can be,” said Hilary Schneider, CEO of Wag!, in a statement.

Wag! helps dog parents manage a busy schedule while giving their dogs all the attention they need. Whether people are looking for a dog walker, boarder or sitter, the app connects parents with trustworthy animal lovers who are in their local area.

The winner of the Top Dog Mom of they Year contest will receive a prize package that includes $1,000 to donate to an animal welfare organization of the Top Dog Mom’s choice, 15 free walks on Wag!’s app, $100 worth of dog toys and supplies, and a $500 gift card to Spafinder. Everything a hardworking dog mom desires.

Wag! and the Vonns are looking for doggy moms who are exceptionally good at being parents to their furry friends. The top 10 dog moms will also be featured on the Instagram @Vonndogs, the Instagram account belonging to Vonn’s trio of pups, on Mother’s Day.

The contest closes on May 10, and all dog moms are welcome to participate! To nominate a Top Dog Mom of the Year, go to Wag!’s website to learn more.