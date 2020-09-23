"They ran out of the house and chased after a porcupine... as boys do," Vonn wrote of her boys

Lindsey Vonn's Dogs Learn a Painful Lesson After Chasing Porcupine: 'My Boys Got into Some Trouble'

Lindsey Vonn's dogs faced off against an unexpected foe: a porcupine.

Sharing photos of the aftermath of her pooches' altercation with the animal, which ended with the dogs needing some painful-looking quills removed from their faces, Vonn, 35, wrote in the caption, "So... my boys got into some trouble over the weekend 😳🤦🏼‍♀️."

"They ran out of the house and chased after a porcupine... as boys do 🙄," she continued before adding that she was incredibly "thankful that they are ok."

In addition to the photos of their injuries, Vonn shared a video and a photo showing that her dogs had thankfully recovered.

"I greatly appreciate my family and friends for helping them make it home safe and the love and care that they got from White Pine Vet 🙏🏻," she finished writing in her caption. "You guys are the best!"

In February, another one of Vonn's dogs enjoyed a trip to the beach with the Olympian.

Vonn shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing in a red L*Space bikini and wearing her long blonde hair up in a ponytail on the sand with her pet, Lucy.

“Just 2 girls on a crazy adventure… ????#secretproject,” Vonn captioned the shot.

The retired skier’s fiancé, NHL player P.K. Subban, couldn’t help but offer his future bride a compliment in the comments section.

“CRAZZZZY glutes,” the 30-year-old hockey plater wrote, adding a string of emojis.

When she's not taking her dogs to the beach or to the vet from some quill-removal, Vonn — who retired from professional skiing last year after a storied career that saw a record number of World Cup wins — has been interviewing female athletes and other notable women through her Virtual Career Day series on YouTube.

The episodes, which take a deep dive into the professions of her guests, was started by Vonn as an effort to keep children motivated as they wait for schools to reopen. But what is especially unique is that Vonn also invites grant recipients from the Lindsey Vonn Foundation to speak with guests, allowing them invaluable one-on-one time with their role models.

"People are doing a lot right now to try to help kids — to help everyone — through the pandemic, and I wanted to help kids focus on the future, and keep them positive and motivated," Vonn, 35, tells PEOPLE from her home in Los Angeles, where she is currently quarantining with fiancé P.K. Subban. "I wanted to pair kids up with someone they looked up to, and try to help them keep on track."