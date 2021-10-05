The model's French bulldog, Mini Moon, died just two weeks after she publicly claimed that a Coolsculpting procedure left her "permanently deformed"

Linda Evangelista Mourns the Death of Her Dog: 'You Were There for Me When I Needed You Most'

Linda Evangelista is mourning the death of her French bulldog, Mini Moon.

The supermodel, 56, paid tribute to her beloved canine companion on Tuesday, sharing to her Instagram a photo of the dog wearing a unicorn horn on his head.

"Because of you, I believe in unicorns," Evangelista wrote in the caption. "Sleep with the angels my Mini Moon. You were there for me when I needed you most."

"So very difficult to imagine moving forward without my shadow following," she added.

linda evangelista Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

The comments section was quickly flooded with condolences from Evangelista's followers, including fellow models Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell.

"💔so so sorry about your loss, they are our little angels, in life and beyond 💗," Christensen wrote, while Campbell commented, "Elos I'm so so sorry , little Mini Moon will be with you in spirit always by your side ., here for you always 💔🙏🏾🕊."

"Aww I'm so sorry, the hardest ❤️," January Jones shared.

Added Debi Mazar: "Rest In Peace Mini Moon. My condolences Linda ❤️."

Linda Evangelista's French bulldog Mini Moon Credit: Linda Evangelista/ instagram

News of Mini Moon's death comes nearly two weeks after Evangelista filed a complaint alleging that a CoolSculpting fat-reduction procedure she underwent five years ago left her "permanently deformed" and unable to work.

"Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years," Evangelista wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 22. "To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised."

Evangelista claimed the procedure "increased, not decreased" her fat cells, allegedly causing her to be "permanently deformed even after two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries."

The model's lawsuit was filed against Zeltiq Aesthetics — which markets and licenses CoolSculpting devices — seeking $50 million in damages. Spokespeople for Zeltiq have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to Evangelista, she has since "developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH," a rare condition where an attempt at fat-freezing either results in fat enlargement or excessive fat destruction that leaves a cavity in the body.

Linda Evangelista Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Evangelista said that the condition "not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse."

In a complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Evangelista also claimed she has "severe anxiety and agoraphobia" following her surgeries and has lost numerous job opportunities, one of which included walking in the 2017 Versace show.