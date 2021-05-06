Meet Mary! Lily Allen Adopts Adorable Puppy with Husband David Harbour
"Guys, meet Mary, you’ll be seeing a lot more of her," the singer wrote on Instagram when introducing the pup
Lily Allen and David Harbour have welcomed a new furry friend into their family!
The couple, who tied the knot in Las Vegas last September, recently adopted a puppy named Mary from the New York City-based non-profit Animal Haven, Allen, 36, shared on Instagram over the weekend.
"Guys, meet Mary, you'll be seeing a lot more of her. @its_marys_world 🐾🐾🐕🦺 🐕🦺🐶🐶" the "Smile" singer wrote in the caption for a carousel of photos of the adorable little pooch.
The post included a video of Mary playing with a pink bucket hat on the floor before walking over to Allen for some pets.
Animal Haven shared a photo of Allen, Harbour, 46, and Allen's daughters with Mary on Instagram Wednesday, revealing in the caption that Mary's new famous parents have set up an Instagram account for the dog — which lists her name as Mary Harbour and says "i'm a puppy, for now," in the bio.
"Well look who got an extra special new home - Mary! Yep, her new family includes parents @dkharbour, @lilyallen, and two super-sweet human sisters," Animal Haven wrote in the caption. "You can follow her adventures at @its_marys_world 🐾 🐶."
Mary's Instagram account has shared several photos of the puppy enjoying time with Harbour — including taking an afternoon nap and riding the subway.
In December, the Stranger Things star, 46, gushed about married life with Allen, 36, in an interview with PEOPLE.
"I married a beautiful, incredible woman who I love," he said. "I have never met someone who is so deeply kind as her. I've never felt so taken care of and cared for by another human being. She really is just a deeply kind individual and I love that about her."