Over 37,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Into This 'Magic' Pet Hair Remover That's Just $15

Photo: Amazon It's that time of year when dogs and cats are shedding their summer coats to make room for thicker fur that'll keep them warm throughout winter — hello, fur balls. Sure, a vacuum might pick up a majority of the hair lying around your house, but it's rare that it'll leave every surface completely free of fur, and especially upholstered ones like couches and car seats (not to mention your favorite black leggings). Instead of living in what seems like endless hair, you can prepare yourself and your home with an affordable pet hair remover from Amazon that's just $15. The Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer is a small handheld gadget that picks off fur from clothes, furniture, and carpet without snagging or damaging fabric. Its durable rubber blades can dehair even the most stubborn, fur-ridden fabrics. Plus, you can use the pointed edges to clean hard-to-reach areas like tight corners and between cushions. Amazon Buy It! Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer, $14.95; amazon.com The brush works best when you apply light pressure and move it in short strokes across the surface. It'll pull up lots of hair you might not even have known was there, and from there, you can vacuum or scoop it up with your hands to take it to the trash. Hundreds of shoppers have left image reviews showing just how much hair that it pulls up on a variety of surfaces. It works so well, more than 37,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer said it's "worth its weight in gold" because of how much cat hair it removed from their basement furniture. Another shopper, who claims "this thing is magic," said it pulled up a "basketball-size wad of hair" from an area rug after they'd already gone over it with a Dyson vacuum on max power. They added that it "cleans in seconds." If your regular cleaning routine isn't enough keeping up with your shedding pet, then it might be time to consider a new method. Add the Lilly Brush to your cart while it's only $15 at Amazon.