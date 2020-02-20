Lili Reinhart Adopts Adorable New Rescue Puppy: 'This Is My New Baby!'

Lili Reinhart has a new four-legged friend!

On Wednesday, the Riverdale actress, 23, shared an Instagram photo of her “new baby,” a dog who she rescued from the Furever Freed Dog Rescue in British Columbia, Canada, where her TV show films.

“This is my new baby,” she wrote in the caption. “He has quickly become a great love of mine. Meet Milo ❤️ my rescue sweetheart from @fureverfreed 🐶”

According to the rescue organization, Milo is a 1-year-old miniature Schnauzer mix who had a tough start to life and was forced to live outside.

Despite not getting the love he deserved as a puppy, the pooch can be scared but is a “playful and a sweet boy and very cuddly.”

It’s no secret that the actress is an animal lover.

Last month, she shared a photo of herself snuggling up to pal and Riverdale costar Camila Mendes‘ puppy Truffle.

“I am stealing her one of these days,” she captioned the shot, tagging Mendes, who adopted Truffle from the LaBelle Foundation.

The news of Reinhart’s new pup comes the same day that she shared she had a dream about her late Riverdale costar Luke Perry, who died last March at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

“I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨.”

The actress shared a tribute to Perry in October ahead of Riverdale‘s season 4 premiere.

“Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day. I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke.”

Reinhart plays Betty Cooper on the popular CW series, the friend and neighbor of KJ Apa‘s Archie Andrews. Perry appeared on the show as Archie’s dad Fred Andrews.

“When someone you love, gets taken from you. And the small circumferences surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Of loss. And shock. Yet the people passing you are moving at full speed,” she shared on her Instagram Story in March following news of Perry’s death. “Did they not feel the earth shake? Or slow? Can they hear the thoughts screaming in my head? His name. His face. Memories. Flashes. Of a friend. A lost friend.”

She continued, “We always expect the earth to stand still. For the universe to grieve the loved ones we have lost, along with us. But it keeps moving. Maybe as a sign that we should too. The movement of strangers, like a wave taking us with them.”