Lili Reinhart Shares Happy Update About Her Dog Milo After His Emergency Surgery Following Attack

Lili Reinhart’s dog Milo is on the mend following a terrifying incident on Friday when he was attacked by another dog while out for a walk.

Over the weekend, the Riverdale star gave fans updates on how her pup was doing after he was rushed to the animal hospital for emergency surgery following the attack.

“Milo’s resting. He’s taking it easy. He has some doggie CBD that helps him kind of stay more chilled out right now,” Reinhart said in a video shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday. “He’s doing really well and getting lots of love.”

Following the video, she shared a series of photos of Milo and detailed how “thankful” she was that he survived the attack.

“I’m not sure what made that other dog release its grip on my little baby, but it’s a miracle,” she wrote. “And I am so thankful that he is okay and safe at home with me.”

“I thought I was going to lose him,” Reinhart continued. “His little head was in the jaws of a dog 10x his size. I was screaming his name at the top of my lungs and sobbing — I felt so helpless.”

“My baby. My little shadow. I’m so thankful that he’s okay and I can watch over him as he heals, day by day,” she concluded.

The Hustlers actress also shared some footage of Milo wearing a cone to protect his stitches, as he suffered a “pretty deep wound on his neck.”

The actress first told fans about the “horrifying experience” on Friday in a tearful video on her Instagram Story.

“So this is weird for me and I’m not exactly sure why I’m doing it but I guess for all the people out there who care about my little dog, Milo, I was taking him out today to get some exercise — I had a mask and gloves on, so don’t start with me about that — but he was attacked by another dog,” Reinhart tearfully said.

“And it was pretty bad,” she shared of the attack. “So I had to rush him to the animal hospital, and he’s there now getting surgery.”

“He has a pretty deep wound on his neck,” the actress continued. “And God, it was just a very, like, horrifying experience. I’ll keep you guys updated on how he’s doing, but keep him in your thoughts, please. Thanks, guys.”

Reinhart adopted Milo in February from the Furever Freed Dog Rescue in British Columbia, Canada, where her popular CW series films.

“This is my new baby. He has quickly become a great love of mine. Meet Milo,” she wrote in an Instagram post introducing the 1-year-old miniature Schnauzer mix to her followers.

A few days later, Reinhart shared another photo of herself cuddling up to the pup, captioning the shot, “My real life very own tiny son.”

Since then, the new dog mom has shared several photos of her time spent with Milo, including one last week captioned “quarantine family portrait” of herself and Milo sitting on some grass together.