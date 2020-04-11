Lili Reinhart's Dog Milo Rushed to Animal Hospital for Surgery After Getting Attacked by Another Dog

Image zoom Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Lili Reinhart is recounting the “horrifying experience” she had Friday when her dog, Milo, was attacked by another dog while out for a walk.

Reinhart, 23, shared that Milo had to be rushed to the animal hospital for surgery because of a “pretty deep wound on his neck” from the other dog.

“So this is weird for me and I’m not exactly sure why I’m doing it but I guess for all the people out there who care about my little dog, Milo, I was taking him out today to get some exercise — I had a mask and gloves on, so don’t start with me about that — but he was attacked by another dog,” Reinhart says in a tearful video posted on her Instagram Stories on Friday afternoon.

“And it was pretty bad,” she says of the attack. “So I had to rush him to the animal hospital, and he’s there now getting surgery.”

“He has a pretty deep wound on his neck,” the actress continues. “And God, it was just a very, like, horrifying experience. I’ll keep you guys updated on how he’s doing, but keep him in your thoughts please. Thanks guys.”

The Riverdale star adopted Milo in February from the Furever Freed Dog Rescue in British Columbia, Canada, where The CW series films.

Image zoom Lili Reinhart and her dog Milo Lili Reinhart/Instagram

“This is my new baby. He has quickly become a great love of mine. Meet Milo,” she wrote in an Instagram post introducing the 1-year-old miniature Schnauzer mix to her followers.

A few days later, Reinhart shared another photo of herself cuddling up to the pup, captioning the shot, “My real life very own tiny son.”

The Hustlers actress has been sharing plenty of photos of her time spent with Milo.

Just last week, Reinhart shared a “quarantine family portrait” of herself and Milo sitting on some grass together, and joked in another post that she was “only wearing jeans because I took Milo on a walk.”