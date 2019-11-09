Lil Pump Attacked by a Snake on the Set of Music Video: 'I Hope I Don't Die'

Rapper Lil Pump says he “can’t f— w no snakes,” after being attacked by a serpent on the set of a music video.

On Friday, Lil Pump, 19, shared a video from the shoot, which shows a handler passing the rapper the snake as he sits on a white staircase.

Within seconds, the snake chomps down on Lil Pump’s hand, causing the rapper to toss the reptile and run away.

At the same time, people on the set can be heard shrieking in horror.

Lil Pump then comes back into the camera saying, “Look at my hand!”

The hip hop star sustained a pretty nasty bite and was gushing with blood.

“I just got bit by snake!” he says in the clip, showing off his bloody wound.

Pump further expressed his terror in the caption writing, “I JUST GOT BIT BY A SNAKE 🐍 WTF.”

“😂😂😂😂I CAN’T F— W NO SNAKES,” he continued adding, “I HOPE I DON’T DIE.”

While the moment was certainly frightening, fans filled Pump’s comment section with laughing emojis and others questioned why he would use a live snake as a prop.

Justin Bieber even joined the conversation saying, “Bro can’t f— with snakes.”

As fans of Lil Pump know, the rapper always goes the extra mile when it comes to his music videos.

Last year, for his “I Love It” music video featuring Kanye West, both Lil Pump and the “God Is” rapper dressed up in massive box costume with West, 42, sporting a large “Donda” chain and oversized slides and Lil Pump wearing a silver chain and oversized Yeezys.

Of course, the duo didn’t stop there. For their performance of the song on Saturday Night Live in September 2018, West wore a sparkling water ensemble while Lil Pump opted for a Fiji water bottle look.