Lil Nas X Adopts Two Cats: 'I'm the Father Who Stepped Up'

Lil Nas X is expanding his family.

The "That's What I Want" singer, 23, announced he adopted two cats on social media by sharing photos of their adorable photo shoot and tweeting, "i'm not their step father, im the father who stepped up!"

In the photos, the two-time Grammy winner posed in a brown striped single-breasted blazer with matching trousers from Moschino's pre-fall 2023 collection and accessorized the look with a large brown striped turban. The two cats were also dressed in matching brown outfits with large white lace collars.

The rapper holds up the cats in various images, showing them to the camera, and even shared a shot of one of the cats placing a paw on his nose and scratching him — with his reaction afterward. He teased the photo on Instagram, writing, "swipe to watch one of my cats scratch tf out of my nose."

The cats — named Desani and Zephard — have opposite colorings, with one having dark gray fur with tufts of orange, white and light gray and the other orange and white fur.

Lil Nas X also uploaded a cute closeup of the two felines napping in a car side-by-side on his Instagram Story, though he didn't give any information on how he came across the felines and adopted them.

In the photo, the two cats, who are cuddling together, appear to have similar features and patterning on their heads. Both have the same light eyes and white fur on their jawlines and white whiskers.

Several celebrities congratulated the new cat owner on Instagram, including One Republic's Ryan Tedder, who commented with a set of fire emojis, and rapper Ice Spice who said, "cat dad 😍"

The "Industry Baby" singer opened up to PEOPLE in October on his evolution after shooting to fame with 2019's "Old Town Road." He said his personality has remained "the same" since his pre-fame days — "I was always the goofy class clown" — but now he now feels a "lot more ambitious and unafraid to go after my dreams."

"I'm less afraid to step out of my comfort zone," he said. "Lil Nas X is helping Montero become more himself. Music has made me much more confident."