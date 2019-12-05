Lil Bub's Owner Plans to Rocket the Late Cat's Remains Into Outer Space

Image zoom Lil Bub Lil Bub/Instagram

Lil Bub‘s owner has an out-of-this-world idea for the late cat’s remains.

Following the death of the Instagram-famous cat on Sunday, Mike Bridavsky, the owner of the altruistic animal, hopes to send Bub’s ashes into orbit inside a satellite — and he’s working with Purdue University to make it happen, according to TMZ.

Bridavsky, who confirmed to PEOPLE that he intends to make Bub into an afterlife astronaut, hopes to have a live stream from the satellite so grieving fans can observe the cat keeping a watchful eye from outer space.

A charitable incentive is expected to be built into the concept, with supporters eventually able to pledge donations to be given every time Bub makes a rotation around the planet. The funds would benefit animal research and homeless pets.

According to TMZ, Purdue, which has an aerospace program, housed an animal hospital where Bub received emergency treatment. To pay for the expensive mission, Bridavsky said he will start a crowdsourced fundraising campaign to help cover costs.

News of the celebrity pet’s passing at the age of 8 was shared on Bub’s Instagram page, where Bridavsky told followers that the cat was “cheerful” the night prior to her death.

“On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep,” read the heartbreaking announcement.

“It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family,” the post continued. “She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love.”

Bridavsky added: “She has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement.”

Bub was rescued by Bridavsky in 2011 after she was found in an Indiana tool shed with the rest of her siblings and feral mother. The runt of her litter, it was clear that Bub would need a little extra help through life.

As her website describes, Bub had a “multitude of genetic anomalies.” She was a perma-kitten, which meant she stayed kitten-size her entire life, and she had an “extreme case of dwarfism,” which meant her limbs were disproportionately small relative to the rest of her body, giving her some trouble moving around.

Additionally, Bub’s lower jaw was shorter than her upper, and she never grew a full set of teeth. These factors caused her tongue to hang out of her mouth, but did not inhibit her appetite.

None of these “happy accidents,” as Bridavsky calls them on Bub’s website, limited Bub’s popularity. The special needs cat accumulated more than 2.3 million Instagram followers and close to 3 million Facebook subscribers in her eight years.

Bub’s owner went on to highlight the tiny cat’s big accomplishments within the animal rescue world in the post that announced her death.

“BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans),” the post read. “She started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she’s helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world.”

On Wednesday, Bridavsky wrote on Instagram that there will be a memorial service for Lil Bub soon.