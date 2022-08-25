Search and Rescue Lifeboat Service Saves Small Dog Who Fell 100 Feet Off a Cliff: Watch

Yogi is one lucky dog.

Crew members from Royal National Lifeboat Institution recently pivoted from their usual duties to help the small dog, who fell 100 ft. off a cliff. The mission took place near Brixham, off the southeast coast of England.

Video shared on the organization's website this week showed the RNLI team headed toward a rocky area following an emergency call from Yogi's owner, Emily Linehan.

Crew member Jack Hawkett hopped out of the boat and carefully scooped the dog up from his chilly perch, carrying him onto the boat. It was later discovered Yogi suffered a fractured spine and ribs, in addition to nerve damage and an injured eye, though the pup is now at home recovering following an emergency trip to the vet.

Linehan told RNLI she was "so grateful" to the crew, adding, "there are no words for how I feel right now. Yogi wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the RNLI."

RNLI is a charity organization that saves lives at sea, though it's usually the lives of people.

According to the organization's website, volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards help and rescue thousands of people and have saved more than 143,900 lives since 1824.