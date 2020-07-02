Liev Schreiber adopted dogs Woody and Willow in 2017 after the brother-and-sister duo were displaced by Hurricane Harvey

Liev Schreiber Adopts Adorable New Pup After His Dog Woody Died After Being Hit by a Car

Liev Schreiber has made a new furry friend following the death of his beloved dog, Woody.

The Ray Donovan star, 52, revealed on Wednesday that he recently welcomed a pooch named Scout into his family, sharing photos of his new canine companion on Instagram while thanking Tobie's Small Dog Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding forever homes for pups, for their help.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"New guy. His name is Scout. Thank you to Tee and all the good people @tobiessmalldogrescue," he captioned the post.

Schreiber also shared a video of Scout playing with his other canine companion, Willow, whom he adopted in 2017.

The actor's latest adoption announcement comes after the passing of Woody, a dog he rescued along with Willow. Schreiber shared with fans earlier this week that Woody was hit by a car "about three weeks ago."

"Been off the grid for a bit and just now beginning to find my way back. On top of everything else happening in the world right now, about three weeks ago Woody was hit by a car and unfortunately he didn’t make it," he wrote on Instagram. "It was all over fairly quickly and I don’t think he suffered too much. I wish I could say the same for us."

"He was an amazing friend, teacher, and companion. He helped me rebuild my life in a way that wouldn’t have been possible without him," Schreiber continued of his pup. "Those of you who have a friend like Woody will know what I mean. Hold them close."

Woody and Willow were among several dogs that were featured in a 2017 segment of Live with Kelly and Ryan about animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Schreiber, who appeared in the same episode, fell in love with the brother-and-sister duo backstage and immediately expressed interest in adopting them.

“I just had a dust up with one of your producers,” the actor said during his appearance, jokingly annoyed. “I don’t think it’s fair or appropriate that your producers get to take all of the dogs that came from Houston.”

“My sons want a dog and I found the perfect dog, but one of your producers already wants my dog,” Schreiber went on to tell hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

“I think this is going to work out for you,” Seacrest responded.

RELATED VIDEO: Blind, Deaf Shelter Pup and Her Guide Dog Brother Are an Inseparable, Adoptable Puppy Pair

Schreiber ended up taking both Woody and Willow home after video-chatting with ex Naomi Watts and their two young sons — Sasha, now 11, and Kai, 12 — to get official approval.

In 2018, the Tony Award winner and his pooches starred in a PETA campaign to raise awareness for pet adoption.