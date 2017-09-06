After meeting the two shelter dogs backstage, the actor was in full-blown puppy love

Liev Schreiber Meets Dogs Displaced by Hurricane Harvey on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Adopts Them Immediately

Liev Schreiber stepped on to the Live with Kelly and Ryan stage angry on Wednesday.

“I just had a dust up with one of your producers,” the actor, 49, told the hosts, jokingly annoyed. “I don’t think it’s fair or appropriate that your producers get to take all of the dogs that came from Houston.”

The pooches in question were several canines displaced by Hurricane Harvey, who were taken in by Home for Good Dog Rescue and brought to Live to raise awareness about the numerous animals in need following the storm.

Schreiber met the dogs backstage and instantly fell in love with two of them.

“My sons want a dog and I found the perfect dog, but one of your producers already wants my dog,” Schreiber went on to tell Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

“I think this is going to work out for you,” Seacrest responded.

And he was right. After video-chatting with ex Naomi Watts and their two young sons Sasha and Kai to get official approval, Schreiber was able to take home the pair of refugee pups he had fallen in love with.

Woody and his soon-to-be-named sister left with Schreiber in a private car to meet the rest of their new family.