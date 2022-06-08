Credit: Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Dog Water Bottle Is an 'Essential' for Summer, and It's on Sale

“This is the BEST water bottle I have found on the market”
By Carly Kulzer June 07, 2022 09:30 PM
Planning your next road trip or hiking expedition with your pet? Ditch the water dishes that are prone to spilling and add a doggy water bottle to your packing list instead.  

The Lesotc Pet Water Bottle is the number one best-seller in Amazon's small animal water bottle category for its lightweight, leakproof, and BPA-free design. It holds up to 18 ounces and is available in five pretty colors. 

To use the water bottle, all you have to do is unfold the lid, which doubles as a dish, untwist the lock to allow water to flow, and squeeze the bottle. Its built-in straw pulls up water even if there's not much left so your dog (or cat) can drink every last drop. If you don't want to waste water, release your grip and the remaining water will go back into the bottle. 

The best part? It's on sale for just $18 right now.

What makes this water bottle even more convenient is that the lid detaches from the body, making it super easy to clean. You can hand wash or place the pieces (besides the carrying strap) on the top rack of your dishwasher with mild dishwasher detergent. To prevent bacteria from building up, we recommend washing it a few times a week depending on how much you use it. 

As a best-seller, it's no surprise that the doggy water bottle has more than 18,000 perfect ratings and over 2,700 five-star reviews from shoppers who rave about how "incredibly easy" it is to use. One shopper swore that it's an "essential item" for anyone who likes to bring their dog on the go and added that it's "better than [a] portable water bowl." Another reviewer put it simply: "This is the BEST water bottle I have found on the market." 

Whether you're traveling or are a frequent dog walker, this portable water bottle for dogs is a great alternative to collapsible water dishes and helps prevent waste. Plus, it'll save you from cleaning up spills.

