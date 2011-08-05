Leonardo DiCaprio Stewing Over Sharks Used for Soup

Leonardo DiCaprio has had his share of angry moments on the big screen, but this time it’s not an act.

DiCaprio, who is frequently involved in animal causes, Tweeted news Wednesday about an Ecuadorian ship containing 357 dead sharks destined to become shark fin soup.

“Saw this last week. 357 dead sharks 4 a bowl of soup? Really?” he wrote. RELATED: Andy Samberg Sinks His Teeth Into Shark Week

It’s not the first time he’s Tweeted about the ocean’s most mysterious resident. In June, the actor was excited that a law passed in California banning the possession and sale of shark fins in that state. He campaigned for the ban all year via Twitter.

“Thx to all who tweeted and reposted our plea about the shark fin ban in Cali. #AB376 passed key vote thx to you!” he said.

DiCaprio isn’t alone in his appreciation for the threatened species. His gal pal, Blake Lively, is a fan of sharks, too. Last month, the actress told Jay Leno that she went shark diving while filming The Green Lantern in South Africa.

“It was scary, but it was also a really beautiful thing, because you realize when you look at your fears in the eyes, they didn’t want to bite me,” she said.

