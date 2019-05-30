Cat from Pet Sematary Dies Mysteriously Just Weeks After Film's Release

Image zoom Kerry Hayes / © Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

Leo the cat, who played Church in this year’s Pet Sematary remake, died mysteriously just weeks after the film’s release, his trainer Kirk Jarrett announced on Thursday.

Jarrett adopted Leo after filming ended for the remake of the 1989 horror classic, which was on released April 5.

“It is with deep sadness that we tell you that Leo has passed away. He will forever be missed by his human and fur family. May his star always shine bright,” Jarrett captioned the Instagram photo.

Leo was one of four Maine Coon cats to play Church in the Pet Sematary reboot, however it was Leo’s face that was used for all of the film’s posters.

His trainer for the film spoke about the famous feline in a recent interview with the AV Club, telling them that “Leo is a confident sit-stay cat. His role is as the undead Church; that was his whole purpose, to be the poster child. The cat you see all across the different platforms, and in the trailer, almost any time he’s in in the undead makeup—that was Leo.”

Leo’s death is preceded by another famous cat’s passing; Internet sensation Grumpy Cat died this month as well, her caretakers announced recently.

Leo’s cause of death has yet to be announced, but the timing of it certainly raises some hairs.

Pet Sematary stars Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz as parents of Ellie (played by Jeté Laurence), who all move from Boston to rural Maine, where an old nearby burial spot resurrects the dead.