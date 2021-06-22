Lenny Kravitz's Dog Leroy Brown Dies: 'You Were the Best'
In an Instagram post Monday night, the singer remembered his 11-year-old pet, "a true Bahamian Potcake"
Lenny Kravitz is remembering "the best" - his dog Leroy Brown.
In a post late Monday night, June 21, Kravitz shared the heartbreaking news of his dog's death alongside a series of pics of his beloved pup.
"Leroy Brown 2009-2021. Thank you for sharing your life with me," the 57-year-old wrote. "You blessed me with unconditional love while watching me go through it all. You were next to me during my best and my worst. We circled the globe over and over together, teaching each other what we could. You were the best. A true Bahamian Potcake. Jojo and I are missing you deeply."
A slew of celebrities left condolences in the comments, including Alex Rodriguez, Reese Witherspoon, Gina Gershon (who called Leroy "a goodie") and ex Lisa Bonet's husband, Jason Momoa.
Jojo is Kravitz's remaining dog; he rescued the Bahamian Potcake in 2016, the New York Daily News reported at the time. Potcakes are a mixed breed found throughout the Caribbean that resemble American Labs and are loyal to their owners, according to Dogster.
Kravitz has strong ties to the Bahamas through family and work, and his organization, the Let Love Rule Foundation, has done charitable work throughout the islands through the years.