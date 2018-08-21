Lena Dunham Welcomes 'Peach Fuzz' Sphynx Cat Named Candy Into Her Pet 'Zoo'

Lena Dunham appears to have a new love in her life.

The Girls star recently introduced a new kitten in to her “happy zoo,” which is what she calls her pets on their Instagram account @LambyZoo.

Dunham, 32, posted a photo of herself with the new Sphynx kitten on her Instagram on Saturday. According to the multi-hyphenate’s Instagram stories, a group called Peach Fuzz Sphynx brought her the little cat.

Shortly after receiving the new feline — which, Daily Mail reports, Dunham picked up with a mystery man — she posted a list of things she was grateful for on Instagram stories. Her new kitten was second on the list.

“Baby kitten. Because, well, duh … thank you @peachfuzzsphynx and you can always see more @lambyzoo,” Dunham wrote, along with a shot of the new kitten.

On @LambyZoo, an account named for the dog Dunham re-homed last year, the cat is introduced as Candy.

Dunham also shared a photo on her Instagram of Candy bonding with her other cat, Irma.

Candy arrived at the Dunham house two months after the sudden death of the actress’s Sphynx cat Gia Marie.