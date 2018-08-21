Lena Dunham's Beloved Dog Bowie Dies: 'She Made Me Feel Safe'

Lena Dunham is saying goodbye to her “sweet baby” Bowie.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old revealed her beloved dog had died.

“As many of you know, in the last 3 months my heart was stolen by an irascible 13 year old Yorkie named Bowie,” Dunham captioned a series of black and white photos on Instagram showing herself with Bowie.

“After spending a lifetime with my sister @scotlan [Scotty Goldbeck], her home now contained a baby and another on the way and Bowie’s crotchety old self wouldn’t condone it so she came to live with me, and what started as a tentative guardianship became a full scale obsession,” Dunham continued.

Dunham went on to explain that although her time with Bowie was short, they shared a number of memories together including “brunch and therapy.” They also “took at least 5 flights across the US.”

“We laid our heads in a few very chic hotel rooms and walked up and down the river a million miles. She made me feel safe and strong in a sea of change and reminded me that joy needn’t be diminished by a bunch o’ imperfect body parts (she wielded her 3 teeth/3 working legs in style).”

“After a weekend of rapid decline, I knew it was time to let her go so Scotty and I (along with her super model baby Clementine and her wise, cozy husband @mf.goodtimes) came together to bid her farewell,” Dunham wrote.

“It was peaceful and patient and loving. We laughed and cried like the family that Bowie has made us. Bowie left everyone who saw her, in the street or the airport or the Rite Aid, with a crazy smile.”

“She made Scotty and my friendship something eternal and deep and boundless. I am so lucky to have been her second mom.”

In honor of Bowie, Dunham revealed she will be donating to See Spot Rescued “for dogs who don’t have homes and dogs who need new ones.”

Unfortunately, Bowie isn’t the only pet Dunham has lost in recent months.

In June, the Girls star mourned the death of her cat Gia Marie.

“How do I even begin to type these words: this morning we lost the beautiful Gia Marie. It was sudden and beyond anyone’s control,” Dunham wrote on Instagram.

Although Dunham has recently suffered a few losses, she has also welcomed a new life.

On Saturday, Dunham introduced the world to her new Sphynx kitten Candy.

In addition to Candy, Dunham is already the pet mom to her other cat Irma, and her two poodles Susan and Karen.