Lena Dunham Mourns the Death of Her Cat Gia Marie: 'She Was My Love, My Dearest Companion'

Lena Dunham is saying goodbye to her beloved cat Gia Marie.

“How do I even begin to type these words: this morning we lost the beautiful Gia Marie,” the Girls writer and creator wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “It was sudden and beyond anyone’s control and @greer_lankton_archives_museum [artist friend Paul Monroe] and I were holding her in our collective arms during her final moments.”

“Gia loved people, playing with colorful tulle and above all she loved her sister Irma. She was my love, my dearest companion, and her kisses and hugs made every morning a celebration. Our hearts are broken, but we will never forget the nine months she graced this pained planet with her radiance. #giamarieforever,” she continued, sharing the sad news alongside a series of photos of her sphynx cat.

In another emotional post, Dunham, 32, went on to reveal that after coming home to find Gia “limp and wheezing,” the cat died in her arms while being rushed to the vet.

“Yesterday I was due at work at 8am. Showed up, watched rehearsal, drank my Starbucks, chill times. But at 8:15 I started to feel sick. Chills, sore throat, rapid descent. So I told Jenni I had to go home. Now. It just felt urgent. I walked in the door and found Gia limp and wheezing. She died in my arms at 9:15 as we rushed to the vet. She called me home. I’m so glad I listened,” she explained.

In a separate post, she simply wrote, “My tiny baby Gia, gone but never forgotten 💔.”

Just three days before her pet’s death, Dunham spoke warmly about her cat on social media.

“I have two cats but only one sleeps on my face and sits on my lap while I pee. The positive effect Gia Maria Carangi has had on my mental health cannot be overestimated,” she captioned a photo of the pair.

Earlier this year, the writer and actress also gave the cat a special “woman crush wednesday” shoutout, writing, “#WCW #2 is Gia Marie Carangi the cat in her new angora lewk (she cares not what you feel about her nude belly. Like mama like baby.)”

Last year, Dunham found herself embroiled in some doggy drama after sharing that she and then-boyfriend Jack Antonoff had decided to re-home their dog Lamby, following “four years of challenging behavior and aggression.”

The writer experienced a backlash on social media, some of which centered on her claim that her dog’s behavioral issues were caused by “terrible abuse” Lamby suffered in the past. Robert Vazquez, a spokesperson for the shelter that Dunham adopted Lamby from, went on to say that the dog “wasn’t crazy” when Dunham adopted him.

However, Dunham’s dog trainer Matt Beisner, came to her defense. “She was at her wit’s end,” he said.

Dunham still has three pets at home: a sphinx cat named Irma and poodles Karen and Susan.