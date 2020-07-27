Twice as Nice: San Diego Zoo Welcomes Endangered Ring-Tailed Lemur Twins

Two more lemurs are leaping through the San Diego Zoo's Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks Madagascar Forest habitat.

On July 8, Rosalita the ring-tailed lemur gave birth to adorable twins at the San Diego Zoo, and now the California zoo is giving animal lovers a peek at the little ones.

"From the moment the twins were born, we knew Rosalita would be an excellent mom," Yeleny Smith, a wildlife care specialist at the San Diego Zoo, said in a release. "She immediately exhibited all the appropriate behaviors of a lemur mom — being very attentive, grooming them, placing them in the appropriate nursing position, encouraging them to nurse and tending to their every need."

The twins aren't only under mom's watchful eye, the zoo's staff is also keeping tabs on these newborns. Zoo veterinarians recently performed a wellness check on the lemur twins and found both to be in good health and gaining weight as they should. The new arrivals, one male and one female, have yet to be named, but they are already being celebrated.

"These births are significant, as they allow us to continue to learn and share knowledge about this endangered lemur species," Smith added.

Currently, the twins are riding around on Rosalita's belly and soaking up the sun. Once they lemurs babies are a bit older they will start riding on their mother's back and then will start exploring their habitat solo when they are about 4 months old.

Rosalita is already out in the habitat with her babies, where fellow lemurs in her troop are giving her space to dote on her newborns while still making time for curious peeks at the new troop members.