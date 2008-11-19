Leather Dog Booties Make for Pristine Paws

Winter is coming and many of you will soon be searching for the booties to protect your pets paws from the elements.

Doggie-Q, a Canadian pet-fashion design group, recently introduced Pedipet Pawwear booties for pups ($49.99-$73.99), and while the idea isn’t exactly novel, the colorful patterns and supple leather show that these shoes are made for walking. Lined with soft pigskin, the booties fasten with Velcro for a tight fit, and are designed differently for front and back paws to ensure extra comfort and proper gait.

Next up for the company? The Healthy Doggie-Q line, featuring clothing items made to prevent flea and tick infestation and reduce pet odors.

–Kate Hogan