Lauren Conrad's Dog Chloe Likes to Chew Gum!

The reality star’s pup has been known to sneak gum on the sly

When Lauren Conrad’s rescue pup Chloe has fresh breath, the reality starlet knows something is amiss. “She’ll go through our purses and find chewing gum,” Conrad says. “She chews it and then spits it out. I always know when she’s been chewing it – she has minty breath!”

Speaking to PEOPLEPets.com on Friday at the MTV Movie Awards’ Cesar Canine Cuisine Lounge in Beverly Hills, Conrad says Chloe’s silly habit has earned her the title of “naughty” dog.

But the former Hillsstar claims her Lab-shepherd mix is an easy-going companion, despite her quirks. “She loves wearing sunglasses. Well, at least she lets us put them on her,” she shares. “And she’ll sit there while we watch TV, but I really don’t know which show is her favorite.”

Claiming Chloe is “not pampered,” Conrad, who picked up a personalized box of Cesar Canine Cuisine on Friday with the pooch’s picture on the label, says she feeds her organic dry food and treats her to new stuffed animals when her existing toys get gross.