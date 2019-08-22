Lauren Conrad Mourns Death of 7-Year-Old Dog Chloe: 'We Will Miss You Good Girl'

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sad news for Lauren Conrad.

The reality TV personality turned fashion designer and author, 33, announced on social media that her 7-year-old rescue dog, Chloe, died on Wednesday.

“We lost our sweet Chloe yesterday 💔” wrote Conrad on Thursday, captioning an Instagram gallery featuring photos of the Lab-Shepherd mix. “We will miss you good girl!”

Fans might remember that Conrad adopted Chloe back when she starred on MTV’s The Hills.

She has since adopted two other rescue dogs. In 2012, Conrad added Fitz to the pack. And just two months ago, in June, Conrad announced she and husband William Tell brought home a puppy from Wags and Walks Rescue in Los Angeles.

Conrad has spoken to PEOPLE in the past about Chloe, especially her habit for eating gum.

“She’ll go through our purses and find chewing gum,” Conrad told PEOPLE in June 2010. “She chews it and then spits it out. I always know when she’s been chewing it – she has minty breath!”

Doing that earned the pooch the playful nickname of “naughty” dog, though Conrad stressed Chloe was actually “fantastic.”

Like many dogs, Chloe also loved tabled scraps.

“She’ll stand there while we’re cooking and wait for us to drop something,” Conrad said. “Anything we’re cooking she’ll eat. We try not to feed her pizza, but we will feed her chicken.”

There was one thing Chloe wasn’t a fan of: Halloween costumes.

“I got her several costumes last year and she ate them all,” Conrad said in August 2010. “She doesn’t like costumes.”

But she did enjoy sunglasses, even donning a pair in one of the tribute photos Conrad posted on Thursday.

“She loves wearing sunglasses. Well, at least she lets us put them on her,” Conrad said. “And she’ll sit there while we watch TV, but I really don’t know which show is her favorite.”

Lauren Conrad

Meanwhile, Conrad’s pack will expand again later this year as she and Tell are expecting their second child.

The couple — who welcomed their first child, son Liam, on July 5, 2017 — shared that news of their new baby-to-be on Instagram in April.