Laura Dern Mourns Loss of 'Amazing' Pet Goldfish of 14 Years

Laura Dern is mourning the loss of her pet goldfish — which she had for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star, 53, shared the sad news with her followers on Instagram, posting an old photo of the pale-white fish swimming in its tank, framed up in the snapshot to appear as if it’s eating a golden-brown biscuit on a plate in the foreground.

“RIP to our amazing goldfish we loved so much. 14 YEARS!!!!!!!!” Dern captioned the post, remarking on the fish’s longevity.

Dern, who didn’t provide the name of the goldfish, may have picked up her affinity for fish from her frequent collaborator David Lynch. The Wild at Heart director, 74, once mused to the actress about how creativity is much like the gilled animals.

“He says ideas are like fish — if you want to catch little fish, you can stay in the shallow water. But if you want to catch the big fish, you’ve gotta go deeper,” Dern told W Magazine in October. “Down deep, the fish are more powerful and more pure, they’re huge and abstract, and very beautiful.”

A number of Dern’s followers on Instagram commented about her fish’s impressive lifespan and expressed their condolences in the wake of the tragedy.

“I am so sorry..I had mine for 7 and I was devastated when they passed. You were a good goldfish mom♥️,” wrote one fan.

In the hours before Dern revealed the pet death, she reveled in getting to vote alongside her son Ellery Harper for the first time during the California Democratic primary. Dern is also mom to daughter Jaya Harper.

“What a moment going to vote for the first time with your child! We did it! Have you? Let’s vote so we can feel hopeful for our planet!” she captioned a selfie smiling alongside her 18-year-old as they proudly wear their “I Voted” stickers.

Dern’s pet loss comes after a series of wins for the actress. In February, the actress scored her first-ever Oscar win for her supporting work in Netflix’s Marriage Story. The accolade capped off a busy awards season that saw Dern claim every major award for the divorce attorney role.

“Some say ‘’never meet your heroes’ but I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents,” Dern said when accepting her Academy Award. “I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you. Thank you all for this gift.”

She added: “I love my friends, you lift me up every day.”