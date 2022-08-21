Lifestyle Pets Laura Dern Mourns Death of Her 'Miracle Dog' Jamal in Sweet Tribute: 'With His Angels Now' "We are so grateful for his love," Laura Dern captioned photos of her dog Jamal as she announced the death of her furry friend following a series of health struggles in the past By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2022 01:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Laura Dern/Instagram Laura Dern is mourning the loss of a good boy. The Academy Award winner, 55, announced the death of her black lab Jamal after a series of health struggles in the past, sharing a sweet tribute Saturday with some cute throwback photos of her furry friend. "Our beloved Jamal is with his angels now. We are so grateful for his love. Thank you incredible Dr. Buote for saving Jamal THREE TIMES. You gave us so many more years with him. He's a miracle dog. Baby misses you. We do too," Dern wrote in the caption. Family Night! Laura Dern Brings Son Ellery, Daughter Jaya to 'Jurassic World Dominion' L.A. Premiere She was met with condolences in the comments section. "Oh, sister. I'm so sorry for your loss," her Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon wrote. "Oh, Laura, I'm so sorry," Jurassic World: Dominion's Bryce Dallas Howard commented. "Sending [you] love," wrote Julianne Moore. Dern previously shared a photo of Jamal resting after he underwent surgery in December 2020. "My hero just got through surgery!!" she captioned the post. The Blue Velvet actress mourned another death in her extended pet family when her albino goldfish died back in March 2020. "RIP to our amazing goldfish we loved so much. 14 YEARS!!!!!!!!" Dern wrote with a photo of the fish. RELATED VIDEO: The Jurassic Stars Past And Present Are a "Collective Family" Dern's latest announcement comes after she enjoyed a family outing with her son Ellery, 21, and daughter Jaya, 17, at the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion in June. The final installment in the blockbuster franchise marked her return along with Sam Niell and Jeff Goldblum, with whom she starred in the first film, 1994's Jurassic Park.