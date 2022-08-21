Laura Dern Mourns Death of Her 'Miracle Dog' Jamal in Sweet Tribute: 'With His Angels Now'

"We are so grateful for his love," Laura Dern captioned photos of her dog Jamal as she announced the death of her furry friend following a series of health struggles in the past

Published on August 21, 2022 01:34 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 78th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Laura Dern attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Laura Dern Mourns Death of Her 'Miracle Dog' Jamal in Sweet Tribute: 'With His Angels Now'. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChgEdTOPivu/?hl=en.
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Laura Dern/Instagram

Laura Dern is mourning the loss of a good boy.

The Academy Award winner, 55, announced the death of her black lab Jamal after a series of health struggles in the past, sharing a sweet tribute Saturday with some cute throwback photos of her furry friend.

"Our beloved Jamal is with his angels now. We are so grateful for his love. Thank you incredible Dr. Buote for saving Jamal THREE TIMES. You gave us so many more years with him. He's a miracle dog. Baby misses you. We do too," Dern wrote in the caption.

She was met with condolences in the comments section. "Oh, sister. I'm so sorry for your loss," her Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon wrote. "Oh, Laura, I'm so sorry," Jurassic World: Dominion's Bryce Dallas Howard commented. "Sending [you] love," wrote Julianne Moore.

Dern previously shared a photo of Jamal resting after he underwent surgery in December 2020. "My hero just got through surgery!!" she captioned the post.

The Blue Velvet actress mourned another death in her extended pet family when her albino goldfish died back in March 2020. "RIP to our amazing goldfish we loved so much. 14 YEARS!!!!!!!!" Dern wrote with a photo of the fish.

Dern's latest announcement comes after she enjoyed a family outing with her son Ellery, 21, and daughter Jaya, 17, at the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion in June. The final installment in the blockbuster franchise marked her return along with Sam Niell and Jeff Goldblum, with whom she starred in the first film, 1994's Jurassic Park.

