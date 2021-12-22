My Dog Is Obsessed with This $5 Toy from Amazon, and It's Surprisingly Durable
I have two dogs and one of them is an avid chewer who shreds toys within minutes after I bring them home, so it's no surprise that I've been on the hunt for something truly durable. Kongs and Nylabones are great options, but my dog, Mylah, enjoys squeaky toys and they keep her entertained longer. Finding a durable squeaky toy seemed nearly impossible, but little did I know the secret was hiding in the abundance of dog toys on Amazon, and it costs just $5.
A few of my best friends recommended the Multipet Latex Polka Dot Globlet Pig Dog Toy to me and said it's their dog's go-to toy over all the others. One claimed it's "the longest-lasting toy" she has while my other friend said that her dog has yet to destroy it even though she's known to destroy all other toys. It's now Mylah's all-time favorite toy, too, and she jumps with excitement every time she hears it oink. For just $5, I couldn't help but buy more than one so she could have one to play with inside and in the backyard. It's available in a variety of colors, and you won't know which one you got until it arrives at your door, so it's a fun surprise for you as well.
Buy It! Multipet's 9-Inch Latex Polka Dot Globlet Pig Dog Toy, $4.94 (orig. $6.69); amazon.com
Even though Mylah was afraid of the pig at first, after a day and a game of fetch, she realized it wasn't so bad. After she warmed up to it, she found that the texture is fun to chew and the unique squeaker is rather entertaining. She's been chewing and playing with it every day for nearly three weeks, and it still looks as good as new. Not only is the pig toy a hit among the dogs in my friend group, but more than 6,000 other Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating. Several reviewers have said this toy has withstood playing and chewing for two years or more until they needed to buy a replacement, which is practically unheard of for dog toys.
"These grunting pigs are one of my puppy's favorite toys…this material is too tough for her to puncture with her teeth, so of course, she keeps trying," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It's one of the few non-rope toys that are durable enough to handle my aggressive chewer!"
Thanks to Amazon, my dog finally has a toy that's durable, entertaining, and not harmful to her teeth. After this one bites the dust, I won't hesitate to buy another because for $5, you can't go wrong.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.