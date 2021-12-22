My Dog Is Obsessed with This $5 Toy from Amazon, and It's Surprisingly Durable

A few of my best friends recommended the Multipet Latex Polka Dot Globlet Pig Dog Toy to me and said it's their dog's go-to toy over all the others. One claimed it's "the longest-lasting toy" she has while my other friend said that her dog has yet to destroy it even though she's known to destroy all other toys. It's now Mylah's all-time favorite toy, too, and she jumps with excitement every time she hears it oink. For just $5, I couldn't help but buy more than one so she could have one to play with inside and in the backyard. It's available in a variety of colors, and you won't know which one you got until it arrives at your door, so it's a fun surprise for you as well.